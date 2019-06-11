There’s no crying in baseball, as fans of the game are frequently reminded, so we’ll try not to shed a tear over LSU’s failure to win a spot in this year’s College World Series in Omaha.
The team was defeated Sunday by the Florida State Seminoles in a 5-4 squeaker than lasted 12 innings during the NCAA super regional at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge.
The loss was disappointing, but Sunday’s match-up made for an exciting competition, and it was a nice reminder why baseball is a great summer pastime. It’s a pleasant diversion from politics and the bleakness of the headlines, which are really something to cry about.
We congratulate Coach Paul Mainieri and his Tigers on their season.