For some people, the Spanish Town Parade theme is sacrilege. For the Spanish Town Parade, sacrilege is success.
Born in irreverent political satire, the parade — highlight of the Carnival season in Baton Rouge — has never been G-rated. But even residents who have seen a lot don’t think the born-again parade should be quite as raunchy as its 2022 theme.
Board members of the Historic Spanish Town Civic Association voted last week to support the parade but noted the neighborhood group didn't like the “Porn Again Flamingoes” theme.
“We love the parade, we support the parade, but we’re just not happy with this year’s theme,” said Jeff Gober, chair of the association.
The theme is a play on words that notes the parade’s return after a hiatus in 2021 due to the pandemic.
Past parade staples of raunchiness and flamingos give the theme a Spanish Town flair, said Robert King, president of the Society for the Preservation of Lagniappe in Louisiana.
“If we don’t offend you, we haven’t done our jobs,” King said.
The parade has been organized by the Society since 1981, according to the group’s website. SPLL is largely made up of people who don’t live in Spanish Town, including King. The neighborhood’s civic association does not participate in the parade’s planning.
As it runs right along Spanish Town Road, it is a highlight of the residential area’s year, but it is still a residential area. That means that parents ought to be forewarned about a few of the floats embracing rather adult themes and jokes.
Ultimately, parents are responsible for policing their children’s attendance, even if it is difficult to keep any child away from a big parade.