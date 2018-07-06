For generations, educators have stressed the benefits of learning a foreign language. But for many of today’s students, speaking the language of computers is important too.
That language, expressed in systems of code that allow humans to direct computers in a wide variety of tasks, is a critical skill for students in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a Baton Rouge Republican, has acknowledged that reality by offering a bipartisan bill aimed at helping local school districts expand coding education. Cassidy’s legislation, co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Washington state Democrat, directs the U.S. Department of Education to set aside some money for coding education within an existing grant program.
The bill doesn’t designate a specific amount of funding, nor does it add dollars to the department’s grant funds.
But at the very least, the bill could free up some seed money to help local schools start some coding classes or expand and improve existing ones.
“This legislation seeks to give students the tools they need, not only for their own future, but for the future of our economy,” Cassidy said of his CODES Act. “In Washington state and across the nation, our tech industry is booming and creating new jobs every day, but our curriculum is not keeping up,” Cantwell added. “By ensuring high school students can access computer science and coding education, we can close the skills gap and boost our country’s competitive position globally.”
While federal dollars can help, coding education is going to remain a responsibility that primarily falls on local school districts, and the challenges are pretty daunting.
Educators skilled in computer coding have good prospects in the private sector, so staffing classrooms with qualified teachers in STEM fields like this is tough — especially so in rural districts where getting qualified teachers of any sort is a steep climb.
And if Louisiana can’t do a better job of getting more students up to speed on basic literacy — reading and writing — then teaching them to writing computer code will be virtually impossible.
But even in traditional sectors of the state’s economy like the petrochemical industry, the trend toward automation underscores the need for more workers conversant in coding. Any hopes of diversifying the regional economy will depend, to a significant degree, on growing the pool of workers who are fluent in code.
Cassidy’s bill is a baby step in the right direction, but it’s a first step nonetheless.