It’s been more than two years since a State Police trooper-involved incident resulted in the death of barber Ronald Greene in Ouachita Parish. Almost immediately, there were questions about what happened.
The troopers on the scene said Greene’s May 10, 2019, death was the result of a single-car accident after a car chase. A family autopsy noted that Greene had gashes across his head and face "inconsistent with motor vehicle collision injury." A toxicology report showed Greene had a blood alcohol level higher than the legal driving limit, and high cocaine levels. That report determined that the cause of Greene’s death was "cocaine induced agitated delirium complicated by motor vehicle collision, physical struggle, inflicted head injury, and restraint."
State Police had refused to release body camera footage — until Friday.
Jim Mustian, of The Associated Press, provided some video footage of Lt. John Clary and Trooper Dakota DeMoss last Wednesday and Friday. Greene, 49, can be seen saying “I’m sorry,” “I’m afraid” and “I’m your brother! I’m scared!” Greene was slammed to the ground, put in a chokehold, punched and dragged in ankle shackles.
This was no car accident death. The troopers lied. Cover-ups include specific actions and failure to act on knowledge. Their supervisors, on up to the top, had to know something was wrong.
Before Friday, State Police had not released the video, at the request of federal authorities. During a late Friday afternoon news conference, Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis said all of the video of the Greene incident was being released. That included nine videos from body and car cameras used by Clary and troopers DeMoss, Kory York and Chris Hollingsworth. York got a 50-hour suspension. Hollingsworth died in a single-car crash after he had been told he would be fired for his role with the Greene matter. Davis announced that he intends to fire DeMoss. Davis said Friday that he is revamping the agency. He changed the Troop F commander, appointing Eric Cuenca this year.
Louisiana State Police has nine troops. This newspaper's review of Troop F shows that it is one of the two whitest units. Those troopers patrol a northeastern Louisiana area of 12 parishes that is about 40% Black, yet six of the 66 Troop F officers are Black. That’s 86% White and 9% Black. That is not acceptable. Troop F has a history of questionable incidents, more than other State Police troops.
Gov. John Bel Edwards expressed confidence in Davis as state and federal criminal investigations continue. The governor bears some responsibility. Davis is his third State Police superintendent in a short few years.
Rep. Sam Jenkins of Shreveport, who heads Democrats in the state House, issued a statement Monday calling the video “appalling and horrific.” He said the public “needs to hear the status of the federal investigation” and the public needs “to know if a legitimate state level investigation is being conducted” for our state to heal.
The State Police delay has been a major failure, and it has caused a serious lack of confidence in the agency's good faith. The delay, and Mustian's disclosures, have damaged Louisiana's standing in the nation. A far-reaching and permanent change in policing is needed, starting with Troop F.