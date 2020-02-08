China is always the marquee name when the president and his supporters argue for tariffs. Turns out using tariffs as a blunt instrument in a trade war has hurt the Port of New Orleans and the upriver Port of South Louisiana hard because of President Donald Trump’s conflicts with other countries.
While Louisiana's ports pale in comparison to the massive container-based ports on the east and west coasts of the U.S., the local shipping industry remains a major player when it comes to bulk shipments — the non-container cargo that includes corn, soybeans, crude oil and other items that have been directly or indirectly most affected by trade spats initiated by the Trump administration.
Obvious, perhaps, since the Mississippi River basin is the export route for much of the United States.
But less obvious is that not all that trade, not all those soybeans and other products, goes in the direction of the Far East.
Robert Landry, the New Orleans port's chief commercial officer, said it was lower-profile trade skirmishes, not China, that had the most effect.
"Chinese tariffs was not the biggest issue. It was all the other trade issues with different countries like Brazil, Turkey, South Korea, that really contributed to the decline," Landry said.
"It changed a lot of supply chains and people looked to source steel from different suppliers, including domestically, which I suppose was the point of the tariffs," he said. "But then steel prices went up and people said, 'Let's push this project off for a couple of months,'" because of uncertainty about what might come next in the trade talks.
A number of economic studies have shown that tariffs — essentially, a tax on imports, as the president will not admit — have had an impact on economic growth. How many studies and reports are necessary to persuade Washington’s current leadership to change course?
But those are national figures, and tariffs’ impacts are not distributed evenly.
Because of Louisiana’s vital export market for petrochemical products, and the vast port complexes along the Mississippi and Calcasieu rivers, our state is vastly more vulnerable to the current “trade wars” than many other states and cities. From Baton Rouge down to the Crescent City, tariffs have hurt.
"You can't hide the numbers," Paul Aucoin, the Port of South Louisiana's executive director, said of 2019. "It was a tough year." At the Port of New Orleans, traffic was also down in the last six months of 2019.
What we can hope is that someone in Washington will look at the numbers and notice that the trade wars are counterproductive and damaging to Louisiana’s economic outlook.