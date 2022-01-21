Lafayette Parish voters may get a “re-do,” or something of that fashion, when they return to the polls in November to vote for Lafayette City Court judge. They need this opportunity, both to elevate the competency of the court and to purge the memory of what happened there last year.
Voters in November 2020 elected political newcomer Michelle Odinet, a Republican and a lawyer whose experience seemed slender, over a far more experienced candidate, Jules Edwards, no party, who had served 28 years on the 15th Judicial District bench. Odinet’s 57-43 win lifted her into her black robes and onto the bench Jan. 1, 2021.
Alas, it took less than a year for Odinet to land in political dutch, the result of a recorded conversation at her home, shared on social media, in which racial slurs were uttered — some by her. Eventually — it seemed to take an eternity — she resigned.
Edwards, a Marine and National Guard veteran who gained a reputation for his preparation and fairness on the circuit bench, announced last week that he will vie again for the city bench. Odinet’s resignation should remind voters that judicial temperament is vital in a good judge.
Qualifying is set for July 20-22, Election Day is Nov. 8 and a runoff, if necessary, Dec. 10. The winner will serve the remainder of the term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026.
Voters should weigh closely all judicial candidates’ qualifications, experience and temperament. These races, even those appearing down ballot, matter mightily to the quality of justice in Lafayette Parish as well as its reputation. Voters here have been reminded of that and should learn from their unhappy experiences.