When William Faulkner made his wry observation about the past not even being past, it was in an American context, but it is surely and tragically true in Europe today. After 80 years, war dominates the headlines in countries that were used to the long peace purchased in large part by American lives and treasure.
A D-Day, we hope and pray, will not be again needed, however much all Americans should honor the young men who swarmed ashore in Normandy or dropped from the skies on German positions farther in the rear. At the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, the history of those times live on.
That the peace of Europe has again been disrupted by unprovoked aggression is bound to make us wary. After all, Americans did not want war then and only truly rallied to the free world's cause when the Imperial Japanese Navy bombed Pearl Harbor, the day that Franklin D. Roosevelt called a date that will live in infamy.
Indeed it did, and it ushered the United States into a great world war for freedom from tyranny. It led directly to many memorable dates that should be cherished all the more as the generation of heroes who accomplished great feats fades from the scene.
One of those days marked the June 1942 battle at Midway Island, where Japanese aircraft carriers which had attacked Pearl Harbor were sunk by U.S. Navy pilots. That was 80 years ago, and far from the devastation in Ukraine there are rising tensions again in the Pacific Ocean.
And there was on June 6, this day in 1944, the time that a great Allied armada landed armies that stormed occupied Europe on the beaches of Normandy.
Of course, thing are always different. Russia was the Soviet Union 80 years ago, and became an ally; today, Germany is an ally against Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression. Communist-ruled China is a potential foe in the Pacific, and the Japanese are friends today.
But with so many parallels, no one can let this day pass without reflection upon the sacrifices of our elders, and our obligations abroad to keep liberty alive once more.