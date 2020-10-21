The new Republican leaders of the Legislature ought to take the advice of their Democratic friends and head for the hills.
What’s happened in the special session that is of value?
There has been some venting by GOP legislators against the undeniable economic costs of coronavirus restrictions. Some legislation was proposed, though not yet adopted after weeks, to defer a combination of tax increases on businesses and benefit cuts to unemployed workers.
Did those issues justify a month of legislative expenses, at about $40,000 a day? We don’t think so, and it was a mistake for the new leaders in House and Senate to usher in a 30-day session with a 70-item agenda during a time of chaos and confusion.
The governor wanted no part of it. And with deadlock in Congress, there was no great infusion of new federal money that required the state Legislature to meet in a budget session.
Admittedly, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, of Gonzales, and Senate President Page Cortez, of Lafayette, were undermined from the get-go when Gov. John Bel Edwards used his much-maligned executive authority to suspend the unemployment comp law’s bad effects, so there was even less urgency in the State Capitol halls almost emptied by virus restrictions.
But there’s also bad judgment in the chatter in the halls by members who harshly criticize Edwards’ actions. An emergency like the coronavirus was bound to lead to strong executive actions. The governor was right to say that crises typically aren’t handled well by committee, but it is doubly true when the GOP members are divided among themselves. Do they want responsibility for choosing, in this pandemic, among a set of bad options for people and businesses?
We are not opposed in principle to the Legislature setting up some sort of review committee to provide oversight of emergency actions that last as long — and are as onerous — as the coronavirus restrictions have been. But the leaders of House and Senate should be thinking of their institutions: Taking responsibility for these executive decisions is a recipe for intrusion with potentially disastrous political consequences, should things go further south.
And speaking of bad judgment, the leadership at least acquiesced in an ill-advised exercise in pork-barrel politics over the relatively small sums, about $20 million, newly available from the general fund. The new GOP leaders could hardly have looked less in control.
The Democratic spokesman in the Legislature, Rep. Sam Jenkins, of Shreveport, called upon the leaders to wind this thing up and go home.
Centuries ago, the aptly named Long Parliament was in public disrepute when Oliver Cromwell told members they had sat there too long for any good that they did. His speech was paraphrased many times in moments of national crisis: “In the name of God, go!” Jenkins doesn’t have Cromwell’s sense of drama. But it’s still good advice.