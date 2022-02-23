Are discipline hearings for officers of the Baton Rouge Police Department, expensive as they can be in legal costs, worth the money? We think so.
When the Metro Council meets Wednesday, for no less than a third time, we hope it will not punt on the legal costs for a city-parish commitment to effective and better policing.
The budget for Chief Murphy Paul’s discipline hearings has ballooned from $78,000 several years ago to $150,000 in 2021. Now, Paul says his lawyers are owed another $80,000 in fees tied to the discipline process, which would bring the chief’s total legal bills for last year to $230,000 — almost triple what they were at the start of his administration.
The Metro Council twice pushed back votes to approve the $80,000 increase, with some members questioning whether these disciplinary fights should be handled differently.
We are not opposed to new ideas to deal with costs, nor do we lightly dismiss the suggestion of Metro Council member Dwight Hudson that some legal costs might be cheaper with in-house counsel. The council is supposed to be a careful steward of the taxpayers' money.
But we also remember what happened in 2016, when Paul was brought to the helm of BRPD after the tragic — and needless — shooting of Alton Sterling. Still more tragically, an assassin traveled to Baton Rouge to attack officers of BRPD and the Sheriff’s Office, killing three and wounding another three.
What is the long-term cost of Paul’s efforts, recognized by the White House, to reform and improve policing in the capital city? We’d argue it’s cheaper to pay the lawyers.