How better to celebrate the naming of Dale Brown Court at LSU? Beating SEC rival Kentucky on their home court, Will Wade's Tigers did the old coach proud.
It is a night that LSU basketball fans will remember, and in the same Maravich Assembly Center where Brown led the basketball team for many years. That LSU has been doing well in men's and women's basketball this season is a particular lift for sports fans in Louisiana.
The same Tuesday night, in Houston, saw LSU's football Tigers fall to Kansas State. The much-depleted team, in the midst of a coaching change, put up a good fight but with a roster that included a quarterback drafted from the wide-receiver corps. We don't know if any players were pulled from the stands and given a jersey.
In past years, including some during Dale Brown's long tenure, the sportswriters talked about the eclipse of football for basketball, or later baseball under legendary coaches like Skip Bertman. That's never really happened, as fans across Louisiana and the nation still follow football most religiously. And while we have faith that football will come back, we can't help but join in the congratulations for today's Tigers, and those of yesteryear on the Dale Brown Court.