In theory, the State Bond Commission’s job is to ensure that political subdivisions have the wherewithal to borrow money, that the projects are legal and feasible and that the government entity can repay any debt it incurs.
The panel, chaired by the state treasurer and stacked with state elected leaders, has long been a venue for political gamesmanship over constituent-pleasing capital projects, but not huge philosophical issues. More recently, publicity-seeking politicians have dialed up the temperature and used the commission to push partisan positions such as opposition to gun control.
That was inappropriate and unproductive. What happened Thursday was worse.
Along strictly party-line 12-2 votes, commission members including Treasurer and commission chairman John Schroder, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and House Appropriations Committee chairman Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, R-Houma, needlessly delayed a list of public projects out of nothing more than apparent pique over New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s tough but wise COVID-19 restrictions. Only Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ two representatives voted against the delays.
Two of the agenda items deferred until next month target the New Orleans Saints and their landlord, the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District. This came after Landry objected to the team’s announced policy to comply with Cantrell’s order requiring anyone who attends large indoor gatherings such as games at the Caesars Superdome to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative PCR test.
Despite new refund rules, state panel delays vote on Superdome improvements amid dispute over tickets
The Saints had originally refused to refund season tickets for those who declined to comply. But Thursday morning, ahead of the meeting, the team revised the policy and offered refunds to ticket holders who seek them by Tuesday. Only about 120 people had requested refunds at the time, Saints officials said, while many more expressed interest in purchasing their tickets.
But there was still grandstanding to be done, and the reversal didn’t put matters to rest. Instead, Cortez proposed delaying until September approval of $28 million in dome improvements that are part of the state's bid to keep the team in Louisiana, thus turning the Saints' future into a political football. He cited lingering questions over the refund policy and insisted the move wouldn't halt ongoing renovations.
Commission members also put off approval of $30 million in cash lines of credit for New Orleans projects, including renovations to the old VA hospital, construction of the Westbank Ferry Terminal, and two multimillion-dollar projects for the Port of New Orleans. Zeringue, who led the effort to target the city, said afterward that the mayor’s vaccination mandate was part of the reason but didn’t offer further explanation.
He didn’t need to, for it was obvious what was happening. In a deeply politicized environment, these Republican politicians saw another opportunity to fan the flames of defiance of restrictions to protect public health. They took it even as unvaccinated Louisianans crowd hospitals and die in frightening numbers.
Their behavior is an affront to the medical professionals who are working round the clock to care for the onslaught of patients, and to all those who’ve made sacrifices for the greater good. It endangers their constituents and their constituents’ children who are too young to be vaccinated.
And by fighting efforts to bring the delta surge under control, it risks prolonging both the crisis and the restrictions in place to address it.
Frankly, that sounds like a pretty lousy political platform to us.