Lloyd Price brought joy to many music fans with hit songs that were easy to sing, great for dancing and fun.
One story says the Kenner native was discovered in his mother’s Fish 'n' Fry Restaurant by Dave Bartholomew when Price was 19 years old. Bartholomew had Price record something Bartholomew heard Price playing.
In 1952, with the help of legendary entertainer Fats Domino on piano, “Lawdy Miss Clawdy” rose to No. 1 on the R&B chart, making an unknown artist a favorite. He also recorded “Stagger Lee” and “Personality.”
As Price was about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, he took credit for bringing Black and White kids together. “I revolutionized the South,” he said. “Before ‘Lawdy Miss Clawdy,’ White kids were not really interested in this music ...” but with his music “they’d all be together on that dance floor.”
Price was honored by many during his career. The Rhythm and Blues Foundation honored him with its Pioneer Award in 1994, Southern University bestowed an honorary doctorate in 2001 and he was inducted into the Louisiana Hall of Fame in 2010. More recently, in 2019, he was inducted in the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame. Kenner renamed a street Lloyd Price Avenue in 1995 and the city annually celebrated Lloyd Price Day.
Price, 88, died May 3 after suffering from diabetes complications, according to his longtime manager. He put his mark on the music scene, and as his career took him elsewhere, he always called Kenner home.