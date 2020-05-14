Some people can’t handle good times.
Some people can’t handle hard times.
The Louisiana Legislature is very special: Its members can handle neither.
In the early days of a legislative session amid a disastrous financial collapse for the nation and the state, legislators seemed oblivious to the realities reported in one room at the State Capitol: This is a “Katrina-sized” hole in the budget.
And in another room, legislators eagerly passed multimillion-dollar proposals for tax reductions.
It would be one thing if these meetings were at the United States Capitol, where the government can print money in the emergency. But in Baton Rouge, income and outgo have to balance.
In good times a decade ago, legislators also ignored financial prudence. They relentlessly cut taxes, particularly income taxes for more affluent households.
The political gains were obvious, as legislators — not to mention then-Gov. Bobby Jindal — paid then and now more attention to the wealthy. The result: The Jindal years saw cataclysmic cuts to state universities and other important agencies and institutions.
As a state, we’ve only managed to drag ourselves out of that hole through sales tax increases. Those are not the best ideas, but the ones lawmakers came up with in a pinch, once the post-Jindal shortfall approached $2 billion — again, in relatively good economic times.
Now, the same mistake is made in hard times.
The Ways and Means Committee passed out, on a generally party-line vote of the Republican majority, sweeping “suspensions” of taxes, particularly for the influential oil and gas industry.
We use the quotation marks because while legally a one-year end to severance taxes or some franchise taxes, the reality is that once the Legislature gives away a hunk of its tax base, it’s hard-pressed to muster the political fortitude to bring revenues back.
Because of the Katrina-size hole, the giving away of any revenues in the name of economic stimulus makes no sense for a state Legislature or city council, anywhere. They may pamper themselves with staff and status but they are not members of the U.S. Congress, which can make those kind of decisions without real consequences in the short term.
We are a state that desperately needs financial responsibility, sweeping tax reforms that make the system fairer and more efficient, and robust universities and schools to make our population more competitive in the world economy.
But the decisions of our leadership in the current Legislature are dramatically short-term and political, not prudent as the coronavirus crisis demands.
In just a dozen years, we’re seeing legislative bodies make the same mistakes, acting without ordinary prudence.
They couldn’t handle prosperity in 2008. They can’t handle crisis in 2020.
Quite a record.