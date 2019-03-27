Rules Proposal Football

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans. Reviewing penalty calls, including pass interference, will be among proposals NFL owners will hear to expand the use of replay when they meet next week in Phoenix. Expanding replay has become a scorching topic since the NFC championship game, when a non-call on a blatant pass interference and helmet-to-helmet hit by Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman likely cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) ORG XMIT: NY155

 Gerald Herbert

Big institutions don’t often change easily — even when the old way of doing things isn’t working out.

So the NFL’s decision to reform the way questionable officiating can be challenged is good news for both fans and players who want fair play to govern professional football.

NFL expands instant replay to include pass interference calls and non-calls

That ideal was left in tatters in the Superdome on Jan. 20, when NFL referees failed to call a penalty on Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman for pass interference and helmet-to-helmet contact after he engaged with Saints player Tommylee Lewis. The lapse quite possibly lost the Saints a chance to play in the Super Bowl, prompting weeks of controversy.

On a 31-1 vote, League owners approved a rule change this week that allows all defensive and offensive pass interference calls, including no-calls, to be challenged and reviewed in NFL games.

The league typically takes much longer to make such changes. Other league owners might have sensed the profound injustice of what happened to the Saints, a mishap clearly visible on game footage, and didn’t want the same thing to happen to them.

Some good diplomacy by Saints owner Gayle Benson, as well as Coach Sean Payton, who serves on the NFL’s competition committee, probably helped, too.

Walker: Sean Payton, Saints pull off another 'ambush' with pass interference replay changes

The rule change won’t alter the outcome of that high-stakes game between the Saints and the Los Angeles Rams. No team should have to suffer such a travesty again, but the way Benson and Payton handled the setback shows local fans who the real winners are.

Chalk it up as a big victory for Who Dat Nation — and football fans across the country.

View comments