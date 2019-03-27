Big institutions don’t often change easily — even when the old way of doing things isn’t working out.
So the NFL’s decision to reform the way questionable officiating can be challenged is good news for both fans and players who want fair play to govern professional football.
That ideal was left in tatters in the Superdome on Jan. 20, when NFL referees failed to call a penalty on Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman for pass interference and helmet-to-helmet contact after he engaged with Saints player Tommylee Lewis. The lapse quite possibly lost the Saints a chance to play in the Super Bowl, prompting weeks of controversy.
On a 31-1 vote, League owners approved a rule change this week that allows all defensive and offensive pass interference calls, including no-calls, to be challenged and reviewed in NFL games.
The league typically takes much longer to make such changes. Other league owners might have sensed the profound injustice of what happened to the Saints, a mishap clearly visible on game footage, and didn’t want the same thing to happen to them.
Some good diplomacy by Saints owner Gayle Benson, as well as Coach Sean Payton, who serves on the NFL’s competition committee, probably helped, too.
The rule change won’t alter the outcome of that high-stakes game between the Saints and the Los Angeles Rams. No team should have to suffer such a travesty again, but the way Benson and Payton handled the setback shows local fans who the real winners are.
Chalk it up as a big victory for Who Dat Nation — and football fans across the country.