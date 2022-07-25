In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a 50-year history of protecting abortion rights, politicians on the right celebrated and those on the left fulminated.
And, playing to the gallery of what they believe their constituents want, New Orleans city officials said they would not enforce a state ban on abortion that, as written, would take effect immediately upon the high court’s decision.
Once the court battles over the “trigger law” play out, we don’t know what will happen.
What we do know is that it will be a political farce. Just look at the State Bond Commission on Thursday.
The commission withheld approval of an otherwise routine authorization for construction dollars in New Orleans. Over the objections of two representatives of Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who wants state business conducted in an orderly fashion, Republican members voted to make a political statement with a single project that involves power plants for turbines for the Sewerage & Water Board. The money probably won’t be needed until later in 2023, so the commission majority was just picking a technical point to indulge its political criticism of the New Orleans leadership.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell called it withholding funding from the city, which it technically is, but it apparently won’t actually hold up the S&WB project. At least we hope not, given the agency's well-documented needs.
A long list of other projects, in the city and elsewhere, was approved without debate. That just made the bond commission’s GOP members look all the more petty.
Since judges are still debating the “trigger law” on abortion, the New Orleans officials who favor abortion rights haven’t failed to enforce anything yet. Regardless, while we recognize there's a slippery slope in local politicians ignoring state laws they don't like — next time it could be rural Republicans rejecting gun control or environmental laws — the State Bond Commission is not the place for these debates.
It’s bad business for the commission to indulge in political grandstanding like this, but recent years have shown a malignant growth of partisanship in what should be technical operations of state and local government.
GOP members of the commission started to cherry-pick New Orleans’ projects for debate when they didn’t like Cantrell’s tough decisions on coronavirus restrictions. Before that, in the wake of mass shootings in schools and elsewhere, the bond commission’s GOP majority wanted to ban banks, which are private businesses, from bidding on state financial instruments because some national banks said they would not loan money to gun manufacturers.
As we said then, that was a case of the state shooting itself in the foot financially.
The bond commission's job is to get the best deals for state borrowing and to schedule the flow of money for projects. Period. The idea of giving it a license to agitate against any local jurisdiction's policies is dismaying to those of us who want to see government run efficiently.
In yet another layer of farce, Thursday’s ridiculous political pageant included a circular firing squad among GOP officials themselves.
State Treasurer John Schroder, a Republican who wants to run for governor next year, chairs the bond commission. He attacked Attorney General Jeff Landry, another likely Republican candidate, for proposing to cut the project for the city — although he eventually went along with it.
“We’re playing politics with this. I don’t like it,” Schroder said. “This is a bad, bad road to get on.”
Now he figures that out? Schroder was in 2018 all for banning the banks whose lending policies on guns he didn’t like.
Selective indignation convicts members of the bond commission's GOP majority in their own words.