The data and numbers are starling, but the New Orleans sex crimes situation is more dire when we pause and connect lives to what’s going on — or what isn’t happening.
Far too many sex crimes are not being properly handled. Reporter Missy Wilkinson recounted the story of a girl who reported a 2015 assault; not much happened for quite some time. A sexual assault forensic exam was completed, but there was no DNA evidence to use for comparison. She was violated more than 25 times before the man responsible — her father — was convicted for molestation and other crimes, seven years from the first time she reported the assault.
“The system as a whole, not just NOPD, let her down,” said Christian Hébert-Pryor, an assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case.
This is disgusting, and it shouldn’t take so long to resolve such a horror.
The New Orleans Office of Inspector General shared a 2014 audit finding that the New Orleans Police Department’s Sex Crimes and Child Abuse unit officers received but ignored hundreds of child abuse and rape allegations and improperly handled service calls.
The New Orleans Health Department’s Sexual Violence Response Advisory Committee was created by Mayor Mitch Landrieu in 2015 to deal with the problems. The committee suggested reducing detective caseloads, adding more updated equipment, reducing a sexual assault kit backlog and enhancing training for sex crime detectives and staff. In 2016, the Office of Inspector General found “a remarkable turnaround.”
Now, six years later, it seems some of the progress made has been lost since the 2015 recommendations were made. Other proposals have not been implemented.
During a recent City Council Criminal Justice Committee meeting, the health department’s Sexual Violence Response Advisory Committee reported that the New Orleans Police Department clears one of every 20 sex crime cases and one of every 8 child abuse cases. Part of the problem: Detectives in the unit are handling about 89 cases per detective. That’s more than three times the recommended caseload. The committee suggests a caseload of 26 cases per detective per year.
There is no question that the New Orleans Police Department has significant staffing issues overall, a situation that is having a detrimental impact on the department incident response times and other responsibilities.
Crimes involving sexual violence are disgusting and it is significant that the New Orleans Health Department knows that and took the issue seriously.
NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets said the heavy caseload is attributable to increased reporting of sex crimes and department-wide personnel issues. The department plans to hire civilian investigators to help. But there’s more to be done.
The New Orleans police don’t have a crime lab that can process DNA evidence, and the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab where they send the evidence has a backlog of 73,000 samples. That is a big problem, and one that has an impact on law enforcement agencies across the state.
For people in the Baton Rouge area, that issue is reminiscent of the reign of terror of Derrick Todd Lee, who killed seven women in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Emergency funding for clearing rape kits was provided by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation as part of the effort to apprehend Lee, who was apprehended in 2003.
Next to intentionally killing someone, sexual assaults, batteries and rapes might be the most offensive crimes and victims and their families deserve better than what they can count on at this point. We can't say now that sex crime offenders know that they will be held accountable with swift action.