If the Election Day scheduled for Oct. 9 was not the biggest one that Louisiana has ever seen, it still was an important one — with municipal elections in New Orleans and a number of special elections around the state, as well as four constitutional amendments statewide.
The decision by Gov. John Bel Edwards, in consultation with Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, to delay the election a month is the right call. Deadlines for registering to vote and then casting early ballots were looming in the midst of devastation wreaked by Hurricane Ida.
The ballot will be the same and races will be run in the primary election Nov. 13 with runoffs if needed on Dec. 11.
The Ida-inspired delay is important not only for election administration but for voters, who face several important constitutional amendments which, before Labor Day, had received little notice.
They involve important tax and budget issues and deserve a full airing of the pros and cons, as provided by the indispensable guide to amendments provided by the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana.
Edwards’ decision is sensible in light of events and gives voters needed time for their important decisions in November.