Don’t worry about inflation at the grocery store or the gasoline pump. That’s going to fall, or rise, no matter what we do, and maybe it won’t matter that much in the long term.
But if kids are being sent out of high school with diplomas that aren’t worth much from a supposedly A- or B-rated school, that’s the type of inflation that scars lives for years and damages our state’s future in profound ways.
Unfortunately, the superintendents who ought to be the stern guardians of quality in Louisiana schools are just fine with inflated scores that generate those A or B letter grades.
Without objection — incredibly — a key advisory panel of superintendents opposed a plan to curb grade inflation of high schools’ performance scores. Their view should not prevail before the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education this month.
The background: Over time, the formulas to generate letter grades for schools have been tinkered with. The idea was to encourage schools to do things that most people believe to be good for students.
The schools were awarded extra points on the 150-point performance scale for things like having a high-school student qualify for college credit in advanced classes, or qualify for a workforce credential — say, a Microsoft certification for computer repair, or a carpenter’s certificate.
Those are good things, but there’s a temptation to game the system.
The result: 70% of high schools enjoy an A or B rating from the state even though college entry, ACT scores and other assessments are not in line with those marks. Like, not even close.
Under the proposed new rating system, grades would be all but certain to drop for countless high schools, which would put superintendents under fire from parents and others.
Is the point of the accountability system to make the adults feel good about themselves? Or is it to give parents, and every taxpayer, the information to determine whether children are getting a decent education and public money is thus being spent wisely and effectively?
We vote for No. 2.
Members of BESE, the board overseeing schools, have worked with state Education Superintendent Cade Brumley to bring the high-school performance scores into line with reality. The new system would require students to do much more for their school to earn an A rating, such as passing two college-level exams and getting 12 dual enrollment credits with a C-plus or higher on key subjects.
Schools would get no points for students who merely earn a high school diploma. That’s supposed to be a baseline for performance, right?
Restrictions would be placed on which students could take a test called WorkKeys, which critics say is being used to inflate scores. After all, every system is going to be gamed in some ways over time, so this is a reasonable adjustment.
Altogether, we don’t see the new system as radical. And we’re sorry if superintendents or school board members or principals take some flak if a much-touted A school is reduced to a B school under a more accurate scale.
Inflation in prices hurts, but inflation in school performance scores hurts far worse. A student who doesn't get a good education pays and pays and pays over a lifetime. We encourage Brumley and BESE to stay the course on a new grading scale, despite opposition from the superintendents.