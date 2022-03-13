It is in legislators' DNA to enjoy spending money.
How can they not be happy when they get to the State Capitol for this year’s session? It’s a regular session with a very nonregular amount of money to spend.
There are hundreds of millions in new state revenues, caused by the rebounding of the Louisiana economy after the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. And additional billions in federal aid, both for virus relief and economic recovery.
Money for the crowd-pleasers like teacher raises, and the construction projects that could help legislators back home as they look toward reelection in 2023.
What could possibly go wrong?
For one thing, we’re in a new era at the Legislature, in which Republican majorities are feeling empowered to change recommendations from the administration of Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat.
Edwards’ recommendations we think are pretty sensible ones for state priorities, and while legislators might generally agree, they might also want to make significant changes in the hothouse atmosphere of the session.
For another thing, the long shadow of war reaches across the Atlantic. It’s a time of soaring inflation compared to recent decades and voters, despite the growth economically, are right to feel uneasy about the immediate future. Legislators are sensitive to those concerns.
And one other thing, too: Legislative leaders and the governor will have some challenges in working through the complex arrangements needed to make all the money work.
Every kind of federal aid has some sort of string, or many strings, attached. In this year’s highly irregular cases, perhaps three or four different legislative instruments may be needed to spend the money legally, as Edwards’ budget chief Jay Dardenne outlined earlier in the spring.
That can be a challenging environment for leaders. “The level of one-time (federal) spending proposed could require a two-thirds legislative vote to breach the state’s constitutional cap on expenditures, which could add complications to the debate,” the Public Affairs Research Council noted.
Another prospect that might unsettle things is a prolonged partisan battle over new maps for districts in the U.S. Congress. The governor vetoed last month’s version and an override may be on the agenda for the lawmakers, and that can cause hard feelings.
Although the governor did not veto maps for the legislators’ new districts, there are definitely hard feelings among some members, especially those who were term-limited and wanted to draw new lines favorable to friends and relatives in the 2023 election.
All this mix is not insuperable, but it is complex. And when things can get murky in the process, the public interest may be easily lost in horse-trading over the spending.
We hope that members remember that this is not their money, nor it is “free” money from the U.S. government. It is our money, from the taxpayers, and spending it wisely is their duty and obligation.
With more money starting to come in last year, at least $85 million in specific pork-barrel projects were added to the budget, often largesse for legislative leaders like committee chairmen. Vote-buying on a larger scale is not at all out of the question this spring, too.
The governor calls the new money a historic opportunity. It will be if legislators show they really care about taxpayers’ money, by more targeting of priorities like education and health care, and less political logrolling among themselves.