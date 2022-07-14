Not surprisingly, the Biden administration is once more going to extend the official public health emergency for COVID-19, and conservatives snarl — in the words of a Wall Street Journal editorial — that bureaucrats want “an emergency only when it’s useful to expand the welfare state.”
Not really, but there are serious issues here.
The emergency declaration eases many regulatory requirements for health care providers. As even the otherwise skeptical Journal concedes, some of the changes allowed under the emergency should be made permanent, like Medicare reimbursements for telemedicine, which boomed during the pandemic.
The legal state of emergency also makes sense in light of the new wave of infections that has blossomed across the country, and in Louisiana, as new variants of variants pile into the pandemic fray.
We don't even know how many cases there are, as people are taking home health tests and not reporting results to the state. The good news is that the variants don't seem as virulent, in the sense that fewer coronavirus sufferers are compelled to be hospitalized. Unfortunately, those numbers are going up as too many people aren't vaccinated and haven't received booster shots.
But such a broad disruption of the medical marketplace as the emergency declaration also has other effects, politically. Insurance for the poor is much more widely available under the emergency declaration, and that makes even more sense than it normally would, because of the nature of a pandemic.
One big issue for critics appears to be Medicaid health insurance for working-class residents in a dozen GOP-led states that refused the Obamacare expansion of the program. The emergency expands Medicaid in states that opted out.
With the approval of Congress, states can't kick the newly ineligible people off Medicaid rolls during the emergency, a trade-off for providing more federal funding. That reflected the realities that hundreds of thousands of people were either without work or forced to move to find jobs that raised them over the modest levels of Medicaid eligibility. Sorting out the currently ineligible will be an administrative nightmare, no matter what.
And providers aren't rolling in dough: The Medicaid expansion only covers families up to 138% of the federal poverty line, households with workers in low-wage jobs.
Congress also suspended food-stamp work requirements during the emergency and sweetened benefits in states maintaining their own emergency declarations. Perhaps this is one of the provisions that can be debated as the job market has improved so markedly.
But overall, even with the problems with today's Medicaid program, health care coverage is good for society, and GOP-led states were shortchanging their own people by refusing the Obamacare expansion. In an emergency, states have to step up. Congress has also paid for more generous subsidies on the Obamacare exchanges to allow purchase of private-sector insurance policies for those under age 65, something that may be at risk one day, as the emergency will eventually end.
In Louisiana, our state has benefited from Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision in 2016 to accept the Medicaid expansion. The program for the very poor is now available to those making a small amount above the poverty line; few could before that afford insurance. That turned out to be a Godsend when coronavirus came along.
An emergency by definition does not last forever. We urge Congress and the Biden administration to work together on saving what is useful among the emergency regulations and making them permanent, but not complain overmuch about what has to be done in the short term to face a very real public health issue.