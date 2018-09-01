When teachers walked off the job in six states this spring, teacher pay was once again on the front burner politically.
Much was made of the walkouts in more conservative states, but in fact, teacher compensation is an issue in states of differing political complexions, not just Arizona and Oklahoma but also Colorado and others.
Louisiana, too.
State Superintendent of Education John White, who is sometimes at odds with union leaders on policies, is also beating the drum regularly for increasing the salaries of public school teachers.
"We have to increase teacher pay," White said. "This has to happen now." White made his comments in an interview with Jim Engster on his "Talk Louisiana" radio program.
The superintendent noted teacher pay has slipped below the regional average after the state reached that longtime target in 2007, during the administration of Gov. Kathleen Blanco.
Today, teachers in Louisiana are paid an average of $49,244 compared to the regional average of $50,949 compiled by the Southern Regional Education Board from its 2015-16 figures, the latest available. The national average is $58,064.
The question is who pays, and how.
The basic state aid for schools comes through what’s called, somewhat confusingly, the Minimum Foundation Program. The MFP has been basically frozen for a decade, and only now, with the economy gradually improving after the oil-price slump in recent years, as well as more stability in state finances, does it look like there might be money available for teacher pay increases.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has said that, in 2019, he hopes to recommend a 2.75 percent increase in the MFP, which was traditional for years before Louisiana started being plagued by recurring budget problems.
Half of that boost would fund modest teacher pay raises, and lawmakers may push for a bigger boost in an election year. The governor and lawmakers go before the voters in the fall of next year.
In our capitalist society, one gets what one pays for, and obviously keeping up with the Southern average on teacher pay represents a long-term investment in better educational outcomes. Still, it's important to remember that the average includes teachers of long service with advanced degrees as well as those entering the profession.
White said the state needs to be sensitive to pay for shortage areas, including math and science teachers, another big challenge.
Teacher retirement costs are substantial, as the state continues to pay to make up for decades in which future costs were not paid into the system.
Above all, will the current economic growth generate enough money in the state budget to fund raises?
For White, who has pushed for stronger academic standards in schools, the bottom line: "Accountability without support is not a winning formula."