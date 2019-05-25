Finding that former Orleans Parish Juvenile Court Judge Yolanda King lied about living in New Orleans on election paperwork, the Louisiana Supreme Court on Monday formally suspended her from the practice of law.
But the high court backdated its one-year suspension to March 2016. Combined with a very favorable plea deal she quietly reached with state Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, this could set the stage for King to rejoin the profession for the costs of the legal discipline process. Landry's office declined comment, but the misdemeanor charge is a big break for the former judge.
This is another incidence of a convicted elected official who is spared jail time and then cut a lot of slack to get back the privileges of being an officer of the court.
This isn’t exactly a return to grace for King, who lost credibility because of her sleazy behavior. But it’s another example of the way the system works for those who have connections. When wrongdoers face such meager consequences for violating the public trust, why should anyone be surprised that more politicians don’t try it?