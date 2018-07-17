Social media over the weekend brought the news of watch parties across south Louisiana for the final game of this year’s World Cup, professional soccer’s biggest trophy.
That meant a heightened local profile for a sport that, for generations, attracted little attention among TV viewers in Louisiana or the rest of the country.
Things are changing, though, as those here and elsewhere in the United States who have played soccer as youngsters learn to appreciate it as a spectator sport, too. Globally, the World Cup already attracts many more viewers than the Super Bowl, and now, Americans are joining in.
The final game of the World Cup, which pitted France against Croatia, aired here Sunday morning, which allowed local fans to watch it over brunch. Louisiana residents, we were reminded, will watch just about anything when food is involved, even a game that many die-hard NFL fans dismiss as not worth the trouble. It helped that France, Louisiana’s cultural cousin and the eventual victor in Sunday’s game, gave us someone to root for.
Soccer is often known as “football” abroad. Here in south Louisiana, where our football is still a creature of gridirons and goal posts, the next season is weeks away.
Sunday’s World Cup parties, which included good food, warm fellowship and a hard-fought contest, were a nice reminder of why we embrace sports, even soccer, as an excuse to have a good time.