Anyone who’s been paying attention to Gov. John Bel Edwards knew he wasn’t going to “reopen” all of the businesses in the state when he made his update announcement Monday.
It’s simply too soon to pursue a wide-open return to life as it was. But it’s clear that businesses and employees are struggling, and some say the shutdown is more damaging than the virus.
Before Monday, the governor’s stay-at-home order was scheduled to expire Friday. Most people thought Edwards would gently loosen the restrictions. That wasn’t the case.
Edwards threw a curve ball.
Instead of announcing some soft loosening, the governor announced an extension of the stay-at-home order through May 15.
Based on the advice of his Louisiana Department of Health leaders, epidemiologists, other scientists and public health experts from inside and outside of government, Edwards pivoted. He said we’re not ready for next steps to open the state’s economy and return thousands of people to their jobs. Edwards said while we’ve made good progress toward flattening the curve and stemming community spread of COVID-19, the data shows we’re not doing well enough.
There are changes. Effective May 1, restaurant customers can eat outdoors if the establishments have outdoor seating with enough space for social distancing, but without table service. Shopping mall stores can operate, but only with curbside retail and public-facing employees wearing masks. Meanwhile, bars, dine-in restaurants and barbershops must remain closed before starting a phased reopening of the economy on May 16.
Other states in our region are knocking down restrictions, and it would be nice to be confident that we can join them. But Louisiana’s rate of infection is higher than our neighbors. We have more COVID-19 cases than Texas, which has six times as many people. We’re more like Massachusetts than Mississippi.
The guidelines for reopening are very detailed, and they didn’t come from Nancy Pelosi or Andrew Cuomo. They were issued, and supported, by a president who has been the No. 1 cheerleader for restarting our economy. The governor said he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence before announcing his decision.
The guidelines include precise measurements, like a downward progress of COVID-like cases over 14 days — a standard that has been met in some but not all parts of Louisiana. In addition, the hospital system must be able to treat all patients without crisis care, and robust testing, including emerging antibody testing, must be available for at-risk health care workers.
Sad to say, we’re not quite there, but it looks like we will be by May 16. Even then, we will have to be careful. But we know that the people of Louisiana are ready to get back to work, and they will do so with conviction and compassion.