A week after President Joe Biden said there was “no federal solution” that will vanquish the COVID-19 pandemic, his lawyers were before the U.S. Supreme Court arguing for an aggressive federal solution: enlisting large and middle-size businesses from Seattle to Sarasota to administer a vaccine mandate the federal government has struggled to implement.
It’s going to be a hard sell in the court.
Biden seeks to use the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to conscript employers to require vaccines, a measure the administration believes will cause 22 million more people to get the injections.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has joined other litigants asserting that Biden is stretching the law in requiring businesses to police vaccination policy.
The court case isn’t about whether vaccines are good for you. They unquestionably are.
But does OSHA’s broad mandate to protect workers — typically, in the past, from unsafe working conditions like exposure to dangerous chemicals — also apply to the coronavirus vaccinations? It’s a hair-splitting language exercise, something smart lawyers on both sides of the argument will find satisfying.
But there is more than the law at work here. We’re coming up on the second anniversary of the pandemic, which has called for unprecedented health-related mandates. Some, like mask-wearing, involved modest sacrifices for the public good. Others, like vaccine mandates for health care workers, were supported by employers — and the Louisiana Supreme Court recently ruled that hospitals have a right to enforce those.
We have supported most mandates. But the OSHA mandate is, as the English say, too clever by half; we think the Biden proposal should require an act of Congress, as difficult as that may be in today’s politics.
The Supreme Court’s conservative majority was skeptical of the Biden methods, not the vaccines themselves. And the president’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, didn’t make his lawyers’ job any easier when he retweeted a post describing the mandate as the “ultimate work-around.”
Workaround for what? The fact that there is no explicit language in law that allows the government to use employers as its vaccine enforcers?
If the court rejects this industry mandate, in a perverse way the Republican-leaning justices will be doing Biden a favor.
The mandate would add a burden to corporations large and small, which would presumably have to sideline reluctant workers at a time when they are struggling to find employees.
That would further roil a recovering economy by disrupting the supply chain and compounding an inflation problem that leading Democrats, and the Federal Reserve, claimed would be transitory. Transitory is taking a long time to work through the economy.
Getting more people vaccinated must be a national goal. But there are other ways to get there. LSU imposed a vaccine or testing mandate. The Superdome asked people to show their vaccine cards to get into Saints games. The Krewe of Muses demanded that members be vaccinated to ride in their parade. Gov. John Bel Edwards offered cash rewards.
We see the majority of Americans wanting every realistic option — and, yes, reasonable mandates — to get the pandemic at last behind us, at least to the point that normal life can safely resume. Whatever the fate of the OSHA rule, a grassroots demand for safe workplaces will require vaccinations, because nobody wants to go to a shop or office where people are not vaccinated.
We’re going to have to learn to live with COVID-19 and the president was right when he said there was not a federal solution, at least not now. He should remember that if the court turns this ploy down.