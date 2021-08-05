What’s a nice Cajun boy named Armand Gustav Duplantis doing, winning an Olympic gold medal for Sweden?
It’s a great story of one of Louisiana’s, and Sweden’s, favorite athletes.
Mondo Duplantis is the first current or former LSU track and field athlete in 85 years to win an individual gold at the Olympic Games, although others have won in team sports.
Duplantis, 21, competed representing his mother’s home country of Sweden. Both his parents were athletes.
With dual citizenship, Duplantis spends some of his time in Acadiana and some in Sweden, where he was rated the most popular athlete in a recent poll. He is dating a Swedish model and learning the language — “survival Swedish,” he modestly told The New York Times of his progress.
His success is a golden story for LSU’s much-honored track and field athletics, holder of a number of national championships.
We think that Mondo is always going to have three homes, not only Acadiana and Sweden but also amid the purple-and-gold fans in Baton Rouge and the rest of Louisiana.