As summer heat and tropical rains beat down on Louisiana, do we need another session of the Legislature? Thankfully, lawmakers agree with our answer to that question and opted not to come back to the State Capitol.
A session can be called under the Louisiana Constitution to override a governor’s vetoes, but there is an escape hatch: By mail ballot, legislators can opt out.
Twenty-five senators and 39 representatives sent in ballots saying no session was necessary, according to legislative staffers. Good call.
Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed 29 bills from the recent legislative session. Most of them, though, were not thought hugely consequential, and legislative leaders voiced little appetite for an override session that would cost taxpayers roughly $50,000 per day.
Some of the more party-oriented Republicans in the House argued that an override session should be automatically held, as it is in many states where legislatures are organized almost purely by party affiliation.
In Louisiana, today’s Democratic governor has actually worked pretty well with the mostly Republican legislators. They clashed earlier this year when lawmakers overrode Edwards’ veto of a new map for districts in Congress that heavily favored mostly GOP incumbents in the U.S. House. But that was an unusual circumstance; on more mundane matters most legislators aren't eager to pick fights with the executive.
In real life, people have plenty to worry about other than a couple dozen Edwards vetoes.