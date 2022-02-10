Sheriff Joseph Lopinto speaks as the Jefferson Parish SheriffÕs Office and Louisiana State Police investigate a deputy-involved shooting in Marrero, La., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office was in pursuit of a possible theft suspect when they were led on a high-speed chase. The suspect struck multiple JPSO vehicles according to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. Officers shot at the suspect and the chase ended after the driver of the pick-up crashed into a ditch. According to JPSO, the person shot is in stable condition. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)