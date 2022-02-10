It seems like violent crime is up everywhere, frighteningly so in places like Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
In New Orleans, facing an epidemic of murder and carjackings, the police superintendent and district attorney looked overmatched while they quarreled across dueling press conferences and City Council appearances. Eventually, they shook hands and lined up behind a plan to fight the wave of violence.
The mayors of New Orleans and Baton Rouge say that crime is rising everywhere and blame the problem, at least in part, on the impacts of the pandemic.
So how to explain the recent report from Jefferson Parish, where crime was down in 2021? Jefferson has more COVID than any other parish, by a wide margin.
“I’m fully aware that the perception of crime is up, but the numbers don’t reflect that,” Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said. “I’m happy to report it’s the lowest we’ve been.”
The sheriff’s numbers only reflect the unincorporated parts of the parish, which has six municipal police forces. But the area is home to three-quarters of the people in the state’s second-largest parish.
JPSO isn’t perfect. It has had problems with transparency when its officers use force, especially against minority group members. Lopinto recently — belatedly, we think — equipped his officers with body cameras, which should improve accountability.
And while parts of Jefferson are wealthy, the parish has the same kind of entrenched poverty as New Orleans. Overall, it is Louisiana's most diverse parish.
Moreover, in an era when it’s hard to recruit cops, Jefferson has not faced the sort of staffing shortages that forced trimming back New Orleans' Carnival parade routes.
New Orleans’ Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, District Attorney Jason Williams and Mayor LaToya Cantrell are under pressure — from voters and from a more activist City Council — to find answers.
One place they might look is the other side of the 17th Street Canal.