Even if it’s barely more than a truce in President Trump's trade wars, we welcome the "agreement in principle" with the European Union to tamp down tensions between the administration and foreign trade partners.
Lest we forget, too, the EU countries are allies of the United States and represent our partners not only in trade but in combating dangerous regimes like those in Russia, Iran, North Korea and elsewhere.
We ought to be on the best of terms, not engaging in diplomatic debates, or even duels, over a trade relationship that is centuries old.
The latest is that the presidents of the United States and the European Commission in Brussels agreed to work toward a more constructive relationship. It's not the kind of permanent lowering of trade barriers that we'd like to see, but we welcome what we can get.
Perhaps mindful of Trump's political difficulties — the trade disputes he has kicked off have hurt many of his voters economically, in Louisiana and elsewhere in the South and the Farm Belt — the first tokens of EU esteem are said to be increased imports of U.S. soybeans and liquefied natural gas.
Both are Louisiana products, particularly the latter. LNG export facilities are booming in Louisiana.
“I’m glad to see progress being made in trade negotiations with Europe," said U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge, a Republican, unsmoothly gliding over why the negotiations were even necessary in the first place. "They’ve agreed to move toward buying more American natural gas, and that’s a great sign for Louisiana workers.” We agree with that.
But we also appreciate that a broader freedom of commerce is in the interests of Americans and Europeans.
Exports like farm products and LNG go in large quantities to Asia. Those relationships are in danger because of the president's hostility to free trade. When the Chinese government officials — no slouches on cheating in trade — can parade themselves around the world as defenders of common sense in commerce, the president ought to take note.
Protectionism is a loser in today's world, and creating more losers by disrupting existing trade agreements isn't in the long-term interests of the United States, nor of Louisiana.
Rather, had Trump simply pursued the discussions under way during the Obama administration with Europe and with our Asian allies like Japan, Australia and South Korea, American companies and workers would already be benefiting from a new and better trade framework.