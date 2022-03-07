Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds may have drawn the make-or-break (just ask Bobby Jindal) assignment of responding to Democratic President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress last week, but it was the rude, real-time hooting and hollering from her party’s fringe, specifically U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, that produced the event’s most memorable image.
That’s a shame for a long list of reasons, including the fact that there was a much less dispiriting moment that many locals might have caught.
It was when Steve Scalise of Jefferson, the second-ranking Republican in the House and a man on a mission to deprive Biden of his congressional majority come November, stood up and applauded the president’s words.
Not nearly all of them, of course. Scalise effectively sat on his hands during much of the evening, as partisans from the opposing party are wont to do at these speeches. But Biden’s rousing call to better fund and train law enforcement — and definitely not to defund the police, in accord with a call from some segments of the left — was just one of several times that the angry partisan fog of Washington briefly lifted, revealing common ground.
The president’s statement had a political purpose, of course. With crime on the rise across the land, and certainly around here, Republicans are quick to invoke the slogan even though Biden has always rejected it. Tuesday night he took advantage of the huge spotlight that comes with the speech to declare his position in no uncertain terms, and in the process brought not just the many like-minded Democrats but Scalise and his allies to their feet.
Also striking was that it was nowhere near the only sign of agreement.
Biden started the evening with a stirring, boisterously received tribute to the brave Ukrainians standing up to Russian invaders, and a harsh condemnation of Vladimir Putin’s violent incursion into his country's democratic neighbor.
He thanked Republicans who backed the infrastructure bill that’s jumpstarting badly needed improvements all over the country — including in Louisiana, where only Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and Democratic U.S. Rep. Troy Carter lent their support.
And he ended by listing four goals that every American of any point of view can and should back: tackling opioid addiction and children’s mental health, supporting veterans and ending cancer.
True to form, Boebert disrupted the part about the veterans just as Biden was about to mention his late son Beau, whose fatal cancer the president linked to possible exposure to a toxic burn pit while serving. It was a sad reminder that standards have devolved, even in the decade since former U.S. Rep. Jeff Landry, now Louisiana’s attorney general, sent tongues wagging by holding up a “Drilling=jobs” sign during a speech to Congress by then-President Barack Obama. In today’s Washington, that stunt would be considered mild.
Even among those behaving within the bounds of common decency, there was plenty of discord in the air Tuesday, over the cause of and solution to inflation, culture wars issues and more. We’re in an election year, and our country hasn’t felt so divided in decades.
But for anyone looking to accomplish rather than provoke, the evening offered some starting points for legislation that can be passed on a bipartisan basis.
"A unity agenda for the nation," Biden said. "We can do this."
Shame on us all, no matter our party, if we can’t.