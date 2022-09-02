Ask many employers and they’ll tell you they are desperate to hire more help.
Ask many people, in these parts anyway, whether we should let in more immigrants and there would be considerably less than enthusiastic replies.
But the two questions have to be reconciled, or the American economy — and particular, Louisiana’s farm and sea wealth — will be inhibited for years to come.
The chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jay Powell, focused recently on the fight against inflation with interest rate hikes. But he also hinted at an underlying reality: “The labor market is particularly strong, but it is clearly out of balance, with demand for workers substantially exceeding the supply of available workers.”
The experts have been saying for some time that an overhaul of our immigration policy is vital to the future.
July’s unemployment rate nationally is the lowest it's been in 50 years. It's a bit higher in Louisiana than the nation, but still historically low.
The nation’s unofficial demographer-in-chief, William H. Frey of The Brookings Institution, reported in August that the White population has lower birth rates and a more diverse America is growing: “While these trends are exaggerated in the prime pandemic year, it is plain to see that the nation is facing a long-term transition toward greater diversity and aging, both nationally and across large swaths of the country.”
We see more immigration as the obvious, indeed only, answer.
Leave aside the question of who will fix your roof after a tropical storm if Central American workers aren’t there to do it, shell crawfish on the coast, or a perform multitude of other tasks that need doing in Louisiana.
Older workers looking to retire ought to be worried that the long-term economy which will pay for their retirement and Medicare benefits isn’t crippled by anti-immigration policies.
And perhaps immigrants will come from different cultures and speak a different language at home. One can be confident that the power of American popular culture is not in decline; their children will be Americanized whether they grow up in Boise or Baton Rouge.
We need to think about these issues differently.