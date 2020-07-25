Mother's Choice Child Care Center owner Donna Blackwell, left, smiles after signing out James LeBlanc, 5, as he's picked up in the center's foyer by his father Josh Daigle, right, before heading home. Having parents ony go as far as the foyer is one of many precautions being taken at the center, one of the few day care centers open still during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 public health threat that has shut down many businesses.