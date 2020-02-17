Maybe last year the president of the United States really did think that John Bel Edwards was doing a lousy job as governor of Louisiana.
The voters of Louisiana decided otherwise, reelecting Edwards. But now, the president is before the voters, and his message is that the country is doing great.
In politics, it seems, the rhetoric is business and not personal?
At several of his signature rallies last year, President Donald Trump pushed Republican candidates Eddie Rispone and Ralph Abraham as alternatives to the incumbent governor.
Rispone, a Baton Rouge businessman, made it to the runoff and lost in a close race. That was a tribute both to his expansive campaign spending out of his own pocket but also the president’s continuing popularity, particularly in the western and northern parishes that marked the voting maps red in November.
The good news is that the president and the governor talked on the phone after the race, in a gesture of mutual respect, at least for Edwards’ political acumen.
And at the recent White House dinner for governors, Edwards was among the state chief executives on hand. Business meetings, too, were part of the gathering of the National Governors Association, and significant Cabinet officers also met with the governors.
Among the governors also was Andy Beshear, of Kentucky, whom Trump also campaigned against last year.
We are happy to see Edwards and Trump dealing professionally with their political differences.
As a state, Louisiana is extremely dependent on the U.S. government.
We remain, on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico, a potential target for tropical storms and hurricanes. In many ways, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is one of the bureaucracies that have been painful for Louisiana to deal with for many years, particularly since hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005. But the realities of storms and FEMA are among the important reasons that Louisiana must be in constant communion with the federal government.
The Trump administration has some hits and misses with our state’s interests. Ports and trade are harmed by tariff wars. But the administration has also sought to streamline regulations and to make it possible to build coastal restoration projects in a more timely manner. Expanded funding from the administration for dredging the Mississippi River is critical to the state's commerce.
In every way, a correct working relationship with the White House is important to Louisiana. That usually occurs at the departmental level in Washington, but the Oval Office can get involved, too. We’re glad both of last year’s political gladiators are trying to make that work.