A lot still has to happen before a massive bill to invest in American infrastructure becomes law, but this week marked a major milestone in its progress.
A bipartisan group of senators, including Louisiana Republican Bill Cassidy, found long-sought agreement with Democratic President Joe Biden on the bill’s outlines, and the closely divided Senate voted by more than 2-1 to take up the matter. This signals a welcome desire to put Washington’s endless partisan wars aside and address some of our country’s most pressing needs — and, we hope, to build bridges in a symbolic sense as well as a literal one.
Cassidy’s prominent role in negotiations helped ensure that Louisiana’s concerns would be front and center. There’s an enormous amount for locals to like in the $1 trillion proposal, which includes about $550 billion in new spending.
The plan envisions $110 billion for roads and bridges. It allocates $17 billion for ports, $55 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure, and $65 billion to expand broadband access, a priority in the state’s rural areas.
In a floor speech celebrating the agreement, Cassidy noted that the bill offers $47 billion for resiliency, a category that includes coastal restoration, and reformed permitting to speed up major improvements such as new bridges and Army Corps of Engineers flood control projects. He also noted that Louisiana has the third-most bridges in poor condition of any state in the country, singling out crossings over the Sabine, Calcasieu and Mississippi rivers as problem spots.
“If you’re stuck in bridge traffic in my state or any other state right now wondering why this bridge in poor condition can't get fixed,” he said, “help is on its way.”
Given Louisiana’s lengthy to-do list, it can’t come soon enough.