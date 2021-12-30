Interactions with law enforcement can trigger anxiety in anyone, but for people with autism, the phenomenon can be particularly acute, and potentially dangerous.
Almost 9 in 10 people diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder are “either overly sensitive to sound, sight, taste, smell or touch, or barely notice them at all,” according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, which tracks state legislation across the country. That means traffic stops, which are often accompanied by flashing lights, loud sirens, and mile-a-minute oral commands, can provoke responses that might be misinterpreted as defiant or even threatening.
So it’s good that Louisiana has recognized this as a problem and is enacting measures to minimize bad outcomes.
Louisiana was one of four states, along with Florida, Michigan, and Washington, that in 2020 approved a voluntary autism designation on driver's licenses. The state Office of Motor Vehicles announced recently that these specially marked licenses are now available to anyone who provides documentation of a diagnosis from a qualified medical or mental health professional. The autism indicator will appear under the licensed driver’s photo, and can also be displayed on the LA Wallet app.
The new designation was unanimously approved by state lawmakers last year. Act 137, authored by state Rep. Francis Thompson, D-Delhi, also directs the Department of Public Safety to develop a course that trains law enforcement officers “on sensitivity and awareness to ensure equitable treatment and how to effectively communicate and interact with persons with autism spectrum disorder.” That’s smart policy that can only help people on both sides of these interactions.
The more law enforcement officers know, the better chance they have of avoiding the sort of misunderstandings that too often escalate.