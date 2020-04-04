With the standing up of temporary hospital beds in New Orleans, combined with an increase in identified cases of coronavirus elsewhere in the state, Louisiana is clearly facing a critical time in its fight.
In the calm and measured way that he has, Gov. John Bel Edwards gently tamped down false hopes that we’re in good shape. “This is all going to play out over many months,” he said. “People should go ahead and start coming to terms with (the fact that) things are going to be a long time getting back to normal.”
The stern public health measures put into place by the governor, ahead of the curve from the White House and many other states, should have an impact. But it’s not at all clear that warm weather will seriously slow down the coronavirus’ spread.
Edwards is right to emphasize that the people of the state have the most profound impact on the spread of the disease, and maintaining social distance is the way to achieve a slowdown in new infections.
Keeping at it. That is the message for April, and with luck, our actions will save lives.