Will Wade’s fate was sealed the day he uttered the words “strong-ass offer” in a phone conversation that passed by the FBI. That was in 2017.
He and his college coaching career were cooked, though he did not know it then and LSU did not know it either for another two years, when his misdeeds were initially revealed. Since then, LSU and Wade have been paired in a slow death march, mercifully ended over the weekend by the NCAA’s notice of allegations — finally — and Wade’s dismissal. The wins kept coming, but the investigation’s shadow was always right behind them.
It was Frank Williams Wade’s remorseless actions, not those words, that doomed him. Wade has been accused since the start of this case as not just a common cheat but an extraordinary one, a man who soiled the reputations of himself, his team, his employer and the college game.
He’s been in charge of athletic teenagers, extraordinarily talented ones but teenagers nonetheless. If those boys and their parents were looking for a father figure for the athletes, they got the wrong kind.
Eight months shy of 40, Wade is now a millionaire in search of a job, if not a conscience, and we hope he lands honest work this time. But it won’t be in college basketball. His record over five years — 108-53 — pales against how he may have achieved it, with high-ticket payoffs and daily deceits.
LSU is in the NCAA tournament, but they did not arrive by the high road.
College sports programs and their athletes need upright men and women of good character and intention to lead them, both for the reputations of their schools and for the development of the young men and women who play intercollegiate sports. Teams and their fans and supporters ought to be proud of their coaches and the good they effect in their young charges. No one should be proud in Baton Rouge nowadays.
Level I allegations include cases that undermine or threaten the integrity of the game, can include "lack of institutional control," can point to failure to cooperate with NCAA investigations, and can present unethical conduct, payment to recruits and NCAA intentional violations. When it came to the allegations against Wade, he seemed to touch all the bases.
In firing Wade, President William F. Tate IV and athletic director Scott Woodward noted their responsibility “to protect and promote the integrity and well-being of our entire institution and our student-athletes will always be paramount.” The administration was doing due diligence before dismissing Wade, but it sure took a long time to get there, on the part of the university or the NCAA.