When there’s no solution to a problem, pass a law.
That’s what much deliberation and two hours of debate and public comment last month led East Baton Rouge Parish’s Metro Council to do, because of the persistent problem of the homeless.
And as the new law is practically almost unenforceable, there is an air of unreality and posturing to the debate.
On a 7-5 vote, all Republicans for and all Democrats against, the council banned camping on public property. They made it a criminal offense but added changes to the ordinance that will make it difficult if not impossible to arrest somebody for violating it.
We don’t disagree with the majority’s opinion that the homeless encampments are a blight.
“It is heartless,” cried council member Chauna Banks. “It is a measure where you are judging people for their poverty.”
Rather, as every member of the council knows, the problem of homelessness is far harder to solve. Otherwise, the city-parish government could just hand out gift cards. Mental illness and the high costs of care, along with housing and bed space, contribute to this problem.
Look at the way council members changed their ordinance: Police officers must first confirm there is available bed space at emergency shelters in the parish before issuing a court summons.
By any reasonable count, that condition is very unlikely to be available anytime soon.
Today, police and sheriff’s deputies do the often-thankless work of trying to deal, as best they can, with encampments of the troubled. We question why council members want to pass an unenforceable ordinance without first figuring out — and funding — alternatives for the folks living in squalid conditions.