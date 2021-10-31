"Only connect" is famous literary advice from E.M. Forster for living but few have made it more of a purpose than the Rev. Raymond Jetson, of Baton Rouge.
As head of MetroMorphosis, the former state legislator and pastor's work in pulling together community resources to face his city's challenges has earned national recognition with AARP's Purpose Prize.
He is one of five winners from around the nation, and alongside a special Purpose Prize to actor and Parkinson's disease activist Michael J. Fox.
It is an elite company and is welcome recognition of not only Jetson's work but the critical needs of cities in Louisiana, where urban ills threaten the promise of young people before they have had a fair chance to achieve success — and purpose.