We’re No. 1 in education? Not really, but there is one way that Louisiana is meeting the challenge of education and its response to a rapidly changing economy.
Since 2018, high school seniors have been required to submit the form for federal financial aid. Sounds pretty boring and in fact the form, while long, is a questionnaire about family finances and most of us will put zeros in many of the blocks on it.
The long form can be avoided by parents who file a shorter form that says the family has no plans to request student aid.
What does this have to do with being No. 1? Louisiana leads the nation in the percentage of students who have completed the form needed to apply for college aid, according to the state Department of Education.
The Free Application of Federal Student Aid, FAFSA, qualifies students for Pell grants, work-study programs and federal student loans. It also expedites approval of the popular college tuition waivers called TOPS.
And requiring the form to be filled out is what is called, in a highly technical sociological term, a nudge.
The idea is that many decisions that can be good for people will be helped along with a small nudge in the right direction. As in saving for retirement: Studies show people are more likely to save if their companies sign them up for savings plans, requiring them to opt out if they don’t want to participate.
That’s a nudge. And after a while, most of us don’t notice the automatic investments.
Long-term investment is good for people and the nudge helps them make it a habit.
The result is seen even in today’s stock market plunge. Americans are still investing because, doing nothing, they are putting money away for their futures, when the markets will have recovered.
Having seen that sociological effect, then-Superintendent John White of the state Department of Education pushed the FAFSA requirement as a nudge.
Students and their parents are being encouraged to look at the kinds of financial aid they can get because they have a required form to fill out.
They don’t have to, because they can opt out. But if they do look at the aid available, that may lead a high-school graduate to look at the options.
Why is this small nudge important? Because so many jobs today, and even more in the future, require some training or education beyond a high-school diploma.
That is particularly true of the thousands of students today improving their vocational opportunities in community colleges and technical schools. Vastly better-paying jobs can open up with the right training, but it costs money to pay for classes; FAFSA can open doors for the aid that will pay off for students in the job market.
The FAFSA requirement was prompted in part by the belief that students who did not deal with that paperwork upfront might have no idea that they were eligible for grants and loans.
We can’t know how much the nudge may work in individual cases but with Louisiana’s industrial employers begging for everything from welders to computer technicians to process operators in petrochemical plants, anything that can get students into the pipeline of post-secondary training is worth trying.
We’re No. 1 in FAFSA and we hope it leads students to better lives.