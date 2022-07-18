I chose a career in OB-GYN 40 years ago to help provide quality, professional care to women, mothers and infants. I, and many of my colleagues, have never felt that ending an in-uterine baby’s life, except for nonviability or serious threat to the mother, is compatible with that decision.
Dr. Stacey Holman’s recent guest commentary expressed concerns that overturning Roe v. Wade makes caring for women with miscarriages and nonviable early pregnancies more difficult. These concerns, in my opinion, are unfounded and without merit. Her worries regarding emergency care and contraception are speculative and unconvincing.
Regarding physician burnout, many of the OB-GYNs that I know have never considered that “the full spectrum of care” would have included the ending of healthy pregnancies.
Third trimester abortions involve the death of a preterm, viable infant. Second trimester abortions can require the dismemberment of a living fetus and can be gruesome.
The Hippocratic Oath, the earliest expression of medical ethics, proscribes causing abortions and doing harm.
As far as maternal mortality, we should do all we can to offer quality medical care, but let’s put the numbers into perspective. In 2020, 861 women in the U.S., and about 35 in Louisiana, died of maternal causes. In Louisiana alone, about 7,400 abortions are performed annually.
Last year, there were over 100,000 drug overdoses in the U.S., and 1,896 in Louisiana. So, about 54 overdose deaths for each maternal death in the state.
I, and many medical colleagues, support the appropriate reversal of Roe, and the return of this momentous issue to the democratic will of the people of Louisiana.
THOMAS RYAN, M.D.
OB-GYN
New Orleans