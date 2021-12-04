Whew.
What a hurricane and storm season.
The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, just as last year, had more than 20 named storms, according to the National Hurricane Center. From Ana, Bill and Claudette and on to Teresa, Victor and Wanda, the season was busy and full of surprises.
And there was Ida. That Category 4 hurricane devastated southern Louisiana after hitting land Aug. 29, killing more than 90 people as the killer storm wrecked seven states during its several days of damaging travel. Some estimates put the damage costs at more than $30 billion. Keeping us alert, we realize man-designated hurricane seasons are only a guide as Mother Nature makes its own decisions.
Of course, for quite some time yet our hurricane seasons will be compared to the year that produced Hurricane Katrina in 2005, a year of 28 named storms. We had 30 named storms last year.
We bid the 2021 hurricane season adieu as we consider lessons learned. We had some good news based on what didn’t happen after Ida. We had devastating news as livelihoods were destroyed or significantly changed.
We encourage citizens, neighbors, appointed and elected leaders to work together to prepare best for the next hurricane season in 2022.