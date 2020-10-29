If Catholics in Cameron Parish are fretting over their collapsed churches, who can blame them?
That was the case recently — Catholic churches in the eastern half of the beleaguered, mostly Catholic civil parish have been destroyed — and fear is that if three imperiled churches there are not rebuilt, the people themselves may not return. Battered in turn by hurricanes Rita, Ike, Laura and Delta since 2005, Cameron people may hold on to their faith but not their property.
A widely distributed Facebook post suggested the Diocese of Lake Charles, which includes Cameron, may not rebuild some or all churches there. The diocese says there’s been no decision. If churches don’t return, Cameron District Attorney Jennifer Jones suggested on social media, neither will the population.
“How can a community exist with no church?” she asked.
How indeed, especially in a community where faith is the bedrock on which so much of this hardy population rests? The question points to a broader problem in battered Cameron: How should plans unfold to rebuild a civil parish if Mother Nature’s wrath is perpetual and ever present, pushing its population to its limits?
Of late, Laura, then Delta blew over or flooded much of the Catholic diocese, and not for the first time. Vicar General Daniel Torres said damages to the entire diocese exceed $60 million and may be substantially higher. The cost has not been wholly tallied.
That’s why the diocese, responsible for the faith life of its beleaguered people, is pressing for more information about people’s circumstances in Cameron. If their homes were destroyed, where are the people now? Will they rebuild on their old land or move to a friendlier location? If people opt not to return, it would be unwise to use spare resources to rebuild churches, some for a third time, to sit empty.
Consider this, too: The cost of insuring Cameron’s churches has grown dear. That cost is shared throughout the diocese, not solely by Cameron people.
The civil parish, too, must wonder the same. How can its leaders rebuild for a population that may have had enough of rebuilding?
Population trends suggest fewer people will return. The parish reached a population high of about 10,000 in the early 1980s and approached that number again 20 years ago. It has largely waned since, and plunged below 7,000. After Delta, who knows?
The diocese needs to find new, financially prudent ways to serve a declining population. Now’s the time to study, not build.
State and Cameron governments may do the same. They’ve rebuilt before. Should they do it again?
That would mean doing the same thing over and over while expecting a different result. We all know what such behavior defines.