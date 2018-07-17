The late Italian novelist Umberto Eco once lamented the way we often sentimentalize wild animals, regarding them as warm and fuzzy creatures when they are, in reality, rather efficient killing machines.

We got a local reminder of that simple reality when a jaguar escaped his exhibit at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans early Saturday morning, entering other exhibit areas and preying on the animals. As of Monday, the death toll was at nine, including all five of the zoo’s alpacas, three foxes and an emu.

“He’s a young male jaguar. He was doing what jaguars do,” said Joel Hamilton, the zoo’s general curator. Luckily, no patrons were around when the jaguar escaped, although zoo officials stressed that they have protocols in place to protect the public if such mishaps occur during visiting hours.

An investigation is underway to determine how the jaguar got out.

Saturday’s escape was a teachable moment for visitors to any zoo. The permanent residents are confined, we learned once again, because that’s the only way to keep them safe from each other — and to keep us safe, too.