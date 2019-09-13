You sense it already — just days, really, since Hurricane Dorian devastated much of the Bahamas. Media attention is shifting elsewhere, pulled by other things to cover: the latest White House firing in Washington, the race for the presidency, the prospect of more bad weather during an ongoing hurricane season.
As veterans of hurricanes Katrina and Rita, as well as other storms that have touched Louisiana, we’re well aware of the short attention span of the international press.
We also know firsthand of another challenge facing the Bahamas — namely, that a place long celebrated as a pleasure capital is now known primarily as a scene of disaster. The Bahamas, where throngs of tourists once flocked to escape life’s cares, today looms in the public mind as a land of desolation.
That’s pretty much what happened in New Orleans in 2005, when Katrina and the subsequent flooding from levee breaks marked the Crescent City as a disaster zone, not a diverting tourist destination.
But New Orleans — and Louisiana at large — refused to be defined by devastation. We bounced back, and the state’s identity as a wonderful place to visit endures.
We hope the same will hold true soon for the Bahamas. As Louisiana residents have learned, no place should be branded by its worst moment.