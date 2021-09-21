When an epic hurricane knocks out power to a whole city on the eve of an election, voters will want answers fast.
So the New Orleans City Council is launching an investigation into what it sees as the failings of Entergy New Orleans during and after Hurricane Ida. Parts of the city were in the dark for days and in some cases more than a week. The punishing post-storm heat was deadly, especially for senior citizens. But at the same time, New Orleanians got their power back faster than Entergy customers in the suburbs. The hard-hit river parishes, Houma, Tangipahoa Parish — all had a tougher time.
There is a lot to review, and hopefully, council members will resist the temptation to turn the hearings into a show trial for fossil fuels, which powered the re-electrification of the city and will be needed for years to come.
One question to answer is whether the community would be better off if individual homeowners relied on solar panels, which would make them less vulnerable to power grid failures that are almost inevitable in a Category 4 storm.
The idea has some promise, as our Halle Parker reported. But a roof full of solar panels and batteries to store the electricity costs about $35,000 and even at that price, it doesn’t fully power a house. The technology will become more economical with time, but for now, that’s a steep price in a poor city like New Orleans.
And that’s just individual homes. Is there an economical green energy solution for senior living centers, many of which were unprepared for a prolonged loss of power?
One unsettling idea that’s making the rounds is a city-run electric company. Lafayette has a municipal utility, and the concept works in some communities. In fact, New Orleans considered the idea in the 1980s, when ratepayers were facing sharp price increases to finance nuclear power plants. In the end, the city rejected the idea and voters decided to have the City Council, rather than the state Public Service Commission, regulate the local power company, then called NOPSI.
Maybe council members think New Orleans can run an electric company. But voters might be more impressed if the city would first sort out how to pick up the trash.