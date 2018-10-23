Louisiana’s voters are reliably conservative, so when they learn that the Koch brothers are supporting a proposition, they’re inclined to vote yes. In more liberal parishes, like Orleans, voters might look to George Soros.
But what if a proposition could win the support of both Soros and the Kochs?
There is one: Amendment 2, and it’s on the Nov. 6 ballot. Early voting starts today. The amendment would bring Louisiana into line with other states in requiring a unanimous jury vote before sending someone to jail — often for life. In Louisiana, it takes only 10 of 12 votes to convict.
Liberals point out that the divided jury laws date back to the Jim Crow era and were designed to diminish the clout of black jurors, who are more skeptical of police and prosecutors. They’re right. Louisiana’s jails are two-thirds black — and split juries are part of the reason.
Conservatives point out that divided juries enhance the power of government to take away someone’s freedom. They’re right too. Louisiana leads the nation in locking people up for life — our rate is twice that of Mississippi — and split juries are part of the reason.
Amendment 2 has sponged up support across the political spectrum.
The Democratic and Republican parties are both backing the measure. So are Louisiana’s seven Catholic bishops. The ACLU is on board, and so is the conservative Louisiana Family Forum, led by Gene Mills.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, the son and brother of sheriffs in Tangipahoa Parish, is backing Amendment 2.
In the Legislature, the measure was offered by state Sen. JP Morrell, a New Orleans Democrat. And he won the support of state Rep. Sherman Mack, R-Albany, who pushed the amendment through his Republican-dominated committee.
Backers include Ken Polite, the former U.S. Attorney from New Orleans, who is the son of a cop, and the district attorneys in Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette and Jefferson Parish.
Another supporter is Grover Norquist, the anti-tax crusader whose grip on Louisiana politics is so strong that legislators are afraid to even raise fishing license fees. He knows one way to keep taxes low is to stop locking up innocent people.
Amendment 2 also has the support of Glenn Davis Jr., who understands the perils of divided jury convictions. In 1992, detectives surrounded his grandmother’s home in Avondale, looking to question him about a murder. The day after he was charged, his baby girl was born.
Davis was convicted on a 10-2 vote, with two of the three black jurors favoring acquittal. He spent a decade and a half in prison before a judge tossed the conviction in 2007 because prosecutors had granted favorable treatment to the single witness against him.
Davis’ case supports the views of both the left and the right. He was railroaded by a jury where black voices were curbed. And the state locked up a man who would have been a taxpaying citizen — and later became one. Then, for good measure, a judge awarded him $250,000 for wrongful imprisonment.