Probably most of us like the fact that gas at the pump is cheaper this holiday season, and the president of the United States, always prone to capitalization, calls lower oil prices “a big Tax Cut for America and the World.”
In Acadiana and the Terrebonne-Lafourche regions of Louisiana, this kind of news has a different dimension.
With a slump of about 25 percent in oil prices, now around $50 a barrel, it’s not the rebound that many oilfield service companies wanted to see. In the dramatic slump of 2014, reported The New York Times, 160,000 workers in the industry nationwide lost their jobs.
The Acadiana region is more diversified than it was years ago, but the past four years have not been bounteous and many experts in that time have suggested that $75 a barrel and up is the figure needed to get drilling and employing rising again.
Since the oil patch generously supported candidate Donald Trump in 2016, it may be disconcerting to see President Trump jawboning the energy industry to keep oil prices lower. Clearly, though, there are a great many more motorists than oilfield workers, and any politician is certainly going to try to gain some popularity with the vast majority of Americans.
Still, underlying factors are more important than the attitude of political leaders.
Technological advances have made drilling a much less risky business; the rule of thumb used to be that one in eight wells turned into a producer and now it is more like one in two. Horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, “fracking,” has helped to make the United States into an energy exporter.
Louisiana has benefited from the exporting of energy, particularly liquefied natural gas loading on tankers on our coast. The LNG facilities are investments in the billions of dollars and provide thousands of construction jobs.
So our state benefits as the petrochemical industries get cheaper raw materials and more LNG facilities are built. But other parts of the state suffer because lower prices hurt employment, and thus the economy of the oil patch parishes.
Industrial construction continues to boom along the Mississippi River between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, and there are other refinery-related projects along the Calcasieu River at Lake Charles.
The New York Times also noted that the president has foreign-policy reasons for liking lower oil prices. Dueling with the government of Iran is a lot easier in the context of lower oil prices, as the president can press other countries to avoid buying Iranian crude.
Oil is notoriously volatile. It rose on the markets on the news of a "truce" between the United States and China on trade, but other news — or presidential jawboning — might drive prices down again.
Still, it is clearly not entirely good news for Louisiana when the price at the pump goes down.