Tabasco sauce is a fixture of Louisiana cuisine, but could it also be a critical part of America’s military readiness?
Louisiana native Quin Hillyer, a former Advocate columnist, recently invited readers to consider that question in a commentary for The Washington Examiner.
Hillyer noted that the military’s prepackaged Meals Ready to Eat, commonly known as MREs, are so bland that many warriors use Tabasco to spice them up. That led to a wry article in We Are Mighty, a website for the military community, exploring just how much Tabasco would constitute a lethal dose when seasoning Uncle Sam’s grub. Drinking 40 ounces at once, apparently, could take a member of the armed services out of the combat theater, and earthly life, for good — a level of indulgence that not even the most ardent Cajun is likely to embrace.
Hillyer used the We Are Mighty article to tell national readers about Avery Island, the picturesque place on the coast of Louisiana where Tabasco is made.
“Unless you really overdose on hot sauce and thus reach an early heaven,” Hillyer wrote, “Avery Island is a wondrous, if Earthly, approximation of paradise.”
We couldn’t agree more, and we’re glad that a staple of the state’s dinner table is helping make mealtime in the greatest fighting force in the world a little less dreary.