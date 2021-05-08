The former academic leader of the University of South Carolina, William F. Tate IV, makes some history as the first African American president of LSU.
We hope that is only the start of a history of academic and administrative success at the state’s flagship university.
LSU needs a strong administrative leader in light of the continuing disclosures of scandals involving Title IX issues and abuse of female students, including student-athletes. Tate’s expressed commitment to justice in these cases is very welcome.
We also look forward to hearing more of his vision for academic success at not only the main campus in Baton Rouge but in the institutions statewide that make up the LSU System. Those include the medical schools in New Orleans and Shreveport, which with the main campus deserve a commitment from the top to research and academic excellence.
While it’s been a long interim under law school dean Tom Galligan, who has, by and large, served LSU well, Tate succeeds F. King Alexander, who was by necessity largely focused on LSU’s financial challenges and undergraduate education. A flagship institution must be more focused on national and international scholarly attainment.
Because of commitments from Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Legislature, the university’s finances are in far better shape than when Alexander began his tenure. We look to the new president to do more than recover from scandals and poor management in the past, but to make LSU a greater educational and social asset to the people of Louisiana.